Ghana Records 18 New Covid-19 Deaths - Ghs

A total of 18 more people have died from the novel coronavirus disease increasing the death toll from 1,188 to 1,206 as of November 7, 2021.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that the country has recorded 12more cases shooting up the country's case count to 130,649.

According to the GHS website monitored by the Ghanaian Times yesterday, 128,331 people have recovered from the disease.

The Service also indicated that the country currently has 1,112 active cases with

38 people in severe conditions and 12 people in critical state.

Routine surveillance conducted indicatedthat 49,630 people tested positive out of 447,094total number of tests conducted while 78,109 people tested positive through enhanced contact tracing out of 879,562 total tests done.

International travellers (KIA) tests showed that 2,910 people tested positive out of 589,931 tests conducted.

The service therefore said it had so far conducted 1,916,587 tests since the outbreak of the disease in March 2020 with a positivity rate of 6.8per cent.

On the regional case count, Greater Accra leads with 70,565confirmed cases, followed by Ashanti with 20,716 cases.

Western has 7,532 confirmed cases, while Eastern has 6,592 cases.

The Service also said that Central had 4,859 confirmed cases while Bono East had 2,552cases.

The Volta Region, the GHS said, had a total of 5,357 cases and the Western North has 1,006 cases.

The Bono Region has a total of 2,122 cases followed by the Northern Region with 1,761cases.

AhafoRegion has 1,058 cases, Upper East 1,483, Oti, 848, Upper West, 743cases, Savannah, 262 and the North East with 283 cases.

Meanwhile, the Service has warned of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 if Ghanaians become complacent.

The Service has asked people who have not taken the vaccine to do so while continuing to adhere to the safety precautions as the Christmas and New Year festivities draw near.