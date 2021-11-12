Ghana: Fake Medical Doctor in Trouble

Ho — A 77-YEAR-old preacher of the gospel, Harrison Amoatwor, who allegedly posed as a medical doctor, was arrested on Monday at Peki-Avetile and placed in police custody.

The Volta Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), MrGordenAkurugu, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Ho, on Wednesday.

He said that the suspected quack doctor, who earned a living from fake medical practice for years, was grabbed by a joint team of FDA and the Drugs Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Police Service, following a tip-off.

MrAkurugu said that it emerged that the suspect had no licence to operate a health facility, and for decades, he carried out diagnosis, and administered drugs to unsuspecting clients.

The Regional Head of FDA said that items retrieved from the suspect, included capsules, pills, ointments, blood pressure, hepatitis and asthma medications and a fibroid expeller.

He said that the preacher, who also held himself as the Director of the Jehovah Rapha Medical Centre, in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region, also had in possession a blood pressure monitor and various unlabelled ointments and powder.

The team also retrieved a fake profile from the suspect in which he claimed that he studied medicine at University of Ibadan, Nigeria, after completing Dambai Teacher Training College, in the Oti Region.

The suspect claimed that he later proceeded to Spain for further courses in medicine and pharmacology, and did national service at the then La Polyclinic.

MrAkurugusaid the suspect also claimed he was later 'posted' to the AssinFosu Government Hospital before he was transferred to the Takoradi Regional Hospital.

The FDA Regional Head said that the suspect would be processed for court.