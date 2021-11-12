Ghana: President Joins Ex-Servicemen to Mark 76th Remembrance Day in Accra

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday joined Ex-Servicemen, the security agencies and a section of the public to mark the 76th Remembrance Day Service at the Christiansborg War Cemetery at Osu in Accra.

The Remembrance Day, which falls on November 11 each year, is set aside to honour Ghanaian and other soldiers of the Commonwealth who lost their lives in World War I and II.

Also known as Poppy Day, Remembrance Day has been observed in countries in the Commonwealth since the end of the First World War.

The Armistice, which ended World War I, became effective at 11am of November 11, 1918. After World War II, the Armistice Day was renamed Remembrance Day to remember those who died in both world wars, and instituted as a National Day of Remembrance.

Present at the solemn occasion were senior officials of the security services, ex-service men, top government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, traditional rulers, among others.

At exactly 10:57 am, there was the Call to Remembrance and the Sounding of the Farewell Call.

This was followed by blowing of the siren at 11am, the reading of the Binyon Verses, the sounding of the last post, a two minutes silence and the reveille.

President Akufo-Addo laid the first wreath on behalf of the government and the people of Ghana.

The British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson, laid the second wreath for the Commonwealth and Allied Countries while the Ambassador of Burkina Faso and Acting Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, PingrenomaZagre, laid the third wreath on behalf of the Diplomatic Community.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, laid the fourth wreath on behalf of the Ghana Armed Forces and other Security Agencies while representatives of the Veterans Association of Ghana and the Osu Traditional Council laid wreaths respectively

President Akufo-Addo later signed the Remembrance Book at the Memorial Ark at the cemetery.