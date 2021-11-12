Ghana: Provide Roadmap On How to Fix Unemployment ... Prof. Dodoo to Tertiary Institutions

The Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Professor Alex Dodoo, has appealed to tertiary institutions to provide their roadmap on how to fix the increasing unemployment situation in the country, as government alone is unable to employ the chunk of graduates from higher education.

He explained that tertiary institutions and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, should be able to identify and provide practical solutions to the government with regardto problems of the Ghanaian economy.

"Lecturers have a responsibility to handhold young people into jobs, by making sure what they do is practical, relevant and transforms society.

"I work for government and receive hundreds of Curriculum Vitae (CV), maybe someday there should be a public meeting to ask higher education institutions their roadmap in tackling unemployment in the country," he added.

Professor Dodoo said this in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, when the Management of Design and Technology Institute (DTI) at Mempeasem, Accra, received a delegation from Legatum Centre for Development and Entrepreneurship from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

The visit offered the two institutions to share ideas and explore potential collaboration, particularly in areas of entrepreneurship and job creation.

Professor Dodoo said in other countries like Germany, technical universities offering programme like metal work, fix 90 per cent of the country's metalwork issues with their students and staff.

"How can we have these institutions and still have problems in societies. Higher education institutions should recommend solutions to government on what to do. Why must technical universities even hire people to come fix their problems when they have the capacity to do so," he said.

Professor Dodoo said, universities should be able to solve job problems through their innovations and skills training, stressing that, government should be able to ask universities how its investment could solve problems.

The Chief Executive Officer of DTI, Ms Constance Swaniker, said TVET education was the only measure to resolve Ghana's unemployment, stressing however that, these could be possible if government invested in TVET institutions.