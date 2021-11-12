Kenya: FIFA Threatens Ban on Kenya After Caretaker Committee Formed, But Offers Mediation

12 November 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — FIFA has threatened to impose a ban on Kenya if Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed's decision to install a caretaker committee to run the Football Kenya Federation is maintained.

However, the world football governing body has offered to mediate between the Ministry and the current office holders to find a solution to the current impasse that resulted in Amina forming a 12-member caretaker committee.

In a letter addressed to FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno, FIFA's Chief Member Association Officer Kenny Jean-Marie has asked the Federation to inform the Cabinet Secretary that in the event her decision to appoint an FKF Caretaker Committee and correlated secretariat was to be upheld, they would have no other choice than to submit the matter to the Bureau of FIFA Council for consideration and decision.

"All FIFA member associations, including the FKF, are statutorily required to manage their affairs independently and without undue influence of any third parties. Any failure to these obligations may lead to sanctions provided for in the FIFA Statutes, even if the third party influence was not the fault of the member association concerned," the letter from Jean Marie reads in part.

It adds; "We consider that the aforementioned decision by the Cabinet Secretary to appoint a FKF Caretaker Committee in lieu of the elected FKF Executive Committee is undoubtedly contrary to the above principles."

"Should this be considered as undue government interference in the internal affairs of the FKF, it could lead to a ban imposed on the FKF by the competent FIFA body."

The letter further states; "we would like to emphasize on our willingness to hold a meeting with the FKF and the Ministry of Sport as soon as possible so as to address any concern both sides may have and, all together, to decide on a way forward for the sake of Kenyan football."

The FKF officials were on Thursday evening barred from accessing their Goal Project offices at Kasarani with police acting under instruction from the Ministry of Sports.

CS Amina moved to form a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the Federation after receiving a report from the Sports Registrar's team mandated to run an audit on Kandanda House.

