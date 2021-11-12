Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Reshuffle Among Ministers

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defense conducted Thursday a partial reshuffle among ministers, the Presidency of the Republic said in a communiqué.

"In accordance with the articles 91, paragraph 7 and 104 of the Constitution, and after consulting Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defense, appointed :

- Mohamed Abdelhafid Henni, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, replacing Abdelhamid Hemdani,

- Mohamed Bouslimani, Minister of Communication, replacing Ammar Belhimer,

- Youcef Cherfa, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security, replacing Abderrahmane Lahfaya.