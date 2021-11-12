Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Reshuffle Among Ministers

11 November 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defense conducted Thursday a partial reshuffle among ministers, the Presidency of the Republic said in a communiqué.

"In accordance with the articles 91, paragraph 7 and 104 of the Constitution, and after consulting Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defense, appointed :

- Mohamed Abdelhafid Henni, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, replacing Abdelhamid Hemdani,

- Mohamed Bouslimani, Minister of Communication, replacing Ammar Belhimer,

- Youcef Cherfa, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security, replacing Abderrahmane Lahfaya.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X