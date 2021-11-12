Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune received on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez who is on a visit to Algeria as part of the 11th Algerian-Turkish Joint Intergovernmental Committee.

The Turkish minister said, following the audience granted to him by President Tebboune, that the meeting allowed "broaching several issues, notably the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, mineral resources, tourism, culture, agriculture and others fields."

He affirmed that President Tebboune said that there is a "great possibility of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment between the two countries," pointing out that the two sides agreed to increase the volume of investments and trade for the benefit of the two countries.