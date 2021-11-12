Somalia: Galmudug to Register Last Two Senate Seats Today

The Galmudug election commission is today set to register the last candidates for the remaining two seats in the upper house of parliament in Dhusamareb.

Four candidates are set to be registered for the remaining two seats in the Upper House of the Galmudug Administration. Abdi Hassan Awale Qaybdiid, who has been a senator for the past four years with be battling it out with Awil Nur Ali.

Mahad Aden Guled and Abdi Osman Hared are also battling for the second seat

The election of the remaining Galmudug Upper House seats is scheduled to take place next Saturday in Dhusamareb, the headquarters of Galmudug state.

Galmudug will be the last regional state to complete the election of Senators for the Upper House of the Federal Parliament.