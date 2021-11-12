Uganda: President Farmaajo Expected to Travel to Uganda

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo is expected to travel to Uganda in the coming days, foreign affairs minister has confirmed.

In an interview with BBC Somali Service, Foreign Affairs Minister, Mohamed Abdirizak said the president will travel to Uganda to attend a conference in Kampala on the situation in Ethiopia and Sudan, which will take place on November 15, 2021.

The minister added that the summit will also be attended by all East African leaders in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

"On November 15, an IGAD summit will be held in Kampala with the participation of our President, to discuss the coup in Sudan and the situation in Ethiopia," he said.

The minister also pointed out that the importance of the conference is to prevent conflicts and bloodshed in the two countries.

He also said that Somalia calls for an end to everything through dialogue and stability.

"Dialogue and compromise are better than killing innocent people, destroying the economy and the country, so we suggest dialogue," he added.