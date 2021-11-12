Liberia: Over 12 Referees Nominated for FIFA 2022 Badge

11 November 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman

The Liberia Referee Committee has nominated and forwarded the names of 12 referees, including 4 females and 8 new entries for the FIFA 2022 International Referee list.

The list consists of a dozen of match officials including 6 Referees and 6 Assistant Referees who played in the 2021 Orange National League, Petro Trade Cup, and passed both medical and fitness tests administered by the LRC.

However, the list is subject to confirmation by FIFA International Referee Committee after which the world football governing body will sit and reconfirm the list before placing the referees on the 2022 International Referee list and subsequently issuing them the FIFA 2022 badges.

The nominees are:

Referees:

1. Hassan Korneh (M)

2. Sylvina Garnett (F)

3. Moses Forkpah (M)

4. Stanley Konah, Jr. (M)

5. Emmanuel Mensah (M)

6. Love Weyhee (F)

Referee Assistants:

1. Joel Wonka Doe (M)

2. Ephraim Grant (M)

3. Tracy Chyee (F)

4. Hannah Moses (F)

5. Thomas Konneh (M)

6. Francis Bah (M)

Moreover, the list of 12 nominees once enlisted on the FIFA International list will serve world football on a one-year contract.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/lone-star-off-to-morocco-for-qatar-2022-world-cup-qualifiers/

