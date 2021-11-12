Zimbabwe: Pasuwa Up for Contract Extension

Trend — SETTING Zimbabwean coach Callisto Pasuwa is negotiating a contract extension with his Malawian club, Nyasa Big Bullets.

The club are still keen retaining the former Dynamos and Warriors gaffer, who has led them to three league championships, in succession.

Pasuwa's contract expired in February this year.

But, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, they had to seek guidance from the Football Association of Malawi, and he had to continue until the end of the season, since no football was played for much of last year.

The coach's Malawian representative, Felix Sapao, told The Herald yesterday negotiations have since begun, with indications Pasuwa will renew the deal, with the 15-time Malawian champions.

"If you remember, his contract had ended in February so he had to continue under the arrangements made by FIFA and FAM following the Covid-19 disruptions," said Sapao.

"So, the league ended last month but they are now playing the Airtel Top 8 tournament, which brings the curtain down to the whole programme.

"They have won the first game in the quarter-finals and they need to play the return leg.

"He is happy where he is because he has been receiving his payments."

Nyasa Big Bullets last Saturday beat Mafco FC 3-1 in the first leg of their Airtel Top 8 quarter-final tie at Kamuzu Stadium, to keep alive Pasuwa's hopes for a league and cup double.

The Malawi Nation newspaper have reported that Nyasa Big Bullets are keen on retaining the 51-year-old and are finalising a new contract offer.

The club's chief administration officer, Albert Chigoga, told The Nation the coach was likely to pen a new deal, which could take him into the fourth season, at Bullets.

Pasuwa, of late, has been preferring one-year contracts.

"The coach is willing to stay. There is no pressure, we are all moving in the same direction," said Chigoga.

"A draft contract is almost ready and it is being looked at.

"After all, the season is not over yet as there is still the Airtel Top 8 coming up.

"So, we wouldn't want to divert his attention. That will be looked into at an appropriate time."

Sapao told The Nation that one of his client's conditions, for accepting a new offer, will be to release the old guard and replace them with promising players from the reserve side.

"He gave that condition at the start of the season to club management, but it was not fulfilled. So, the renewal of his contract will partly be dependent on that."

Pasuwa recently guided the People's Team to their third successive TNM Super League title.

He was hired by Bullets in 2018, to replace Rogers Yasin, and took charge of the final seven games.

In 2019, Bullets defended the title under his tutelage, before winning it once again, this season.

The recent success was a new club record 15th title.

With that, Pasuwa also etched his name into teh football history books as he captured his seventh straight league title.

He has won the league title in every season he has coached in the top-flight leagues in Zimbabwe and Malawi.

Pasuwa's first league title came in 2011 when he was in charge of the Glamour Boys.

He won four straight league championships with DeMbare, the country's biggest and most successful, football club.