Zimbabwe: Feli Nandi Ready to Spark At Jazz, Soul Night Concert

Gifted vocalist and afro-fusion musician Feli Nandi, born Felistus Chipendo, has said she is ready to ignite Harare at a night concert scheduled this evening.

The night show, which will be hosted by Theatre in the Park, was organised by Feli Nandi in partnership with Dollarbill Entertainment and is dubbed 'Jazz and Soul Friday Night', is expected to start at 6pm and end at 9pm.

In a statement, Feli Nandi's spokesperson Passmore Ndlovu said they were ready to give their fans a treat today after a long break since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All is set for the Feli Nandi concert this Friday the 12th of November 2021 hosted by Theatre in the Park," he said. "The concert, organised in partnership with Dollarbill Entertainment, is dubbed 'Jazz and Soul Friday Night' and will be starting from 6pm going down to 9pm."

Ndlovu gave a brief background for Feli Nandi, outlining some of her art works.

"Feli Nandi started off as a backing vocalist for Mbeu and The Mhodzi Tribe Band," he said. "She left the band to launch her solo career and gained fame when she teamed up with Trevor Dongo for their song 'Mufudzi Wemombe' released in 2020.

"In 2021, she released her self-titled album 'Feli Nandi'. Her songs like "Munhu Wangu", "Unotyei" and "Kukurumidza" have earned an amazing airplay on local radio stations. She has done several live performances at both private and public events."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ndlovu said the bookings were still on, adding the show would have a full bar and catering.

"The admission is US$10 and tickets are available in advance," he said. "The 'Unotyei' hit maker says she is very ready, excited and can't wait to be performing and engaging her fans.

"The organisers are encouraging the public to book the tickets in advance by contacting 0782217462 or visiting their offices in the Harare Gardens."

Feli Nandi had been surviving through online performances of various platforms during the lockdown and was now bouncing back to weekly shows for her fans.

"During the national Covid-19 lockdown, she has had numerous virtual performances on Nash TV, Theatre in the Park, among other online platforms."

He said he got in touch with a section of Feli Nandi's fans who affirmed their positions concerning today's concert.

"According to the fans, she is a music diva and is commended for her stage presence," said Ndlovu. "Her deep Shona lyrics and powerful messages conveyed in a modern musical style are so impressive. Dollarbill Entertainment and Theatre in the Park have organised a lot of shows and are now hosting performances every week."