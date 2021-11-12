Zimbabwe: Ambassador Hails Musanhu's Project

ZIMBABWE'S Ambassador to China, Martin Chedondo, has thrown his weight behind China-based Jadel Football Academy for the work they are doing in developing football.

The project is run by former Young Warriors player, Walter Musanhu, who is the younger brother of Dynamos legend Chamunoda.

The nursery, which was formally launched in August, 2019, in Beijing, caters for players as young as four.

Chedondo has also been invited to be the guest of honour during academy's awards ceremony on December 18, in Beijing.

"Jadel Football Academy, which is run by a young Zimbabwean entrepreneur Walter Musanhu, is a testimony to the enterprising and resilient spirit of Zimbabweans in the diaspora who are successfully venturing into new business terrain and, in the process, raising high the national flag," said Chedondo.

"The academy, which Walter is running with the collaboration of Chinese and other colleagues, enrols young kids from all sections of Chinese and international societies based in Beijing.

"In addition to passing on special skills to the young kids, the Academy is deepening the pillars of people to people exchanges, in all respects, which is pivotal for enhancing globalisation peace and harmony."

Mqabuko Spencer Dube, who is the Minister Counselor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Zimbabwe Embassy in Beijing, said the Jadel Football Academy has helped raise the country's flag in China. The Jadel Football Academy also have a branch in Zimbabwe but their operations were curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Musanhu told The Herald he was "working around the clock" to see that the academy starts operating again in Harare.

He has engaged a number of local coaches to work with promising young players at the academy.

The academy's Harare branch was launched with an Under-15 tournament at Belgravia Sports Club in December 2019.

Musanhu hinted he would like to see the young Zimbabwean players from his academy taking on their peers in China as part of the junior development programme.