Zimbabwe: Enduro Racing Heads to Bindura

THE two-day Arcadia Enduro Championship racing is back this coming weekend as the motorcycling event heads to Arcadia Dam in Bindura.

Enduro is a form of a motorcycle sport run on extended cross-country, off-road courses, and it consists of many different obstacles and challenges. And, this weekend will see a number of the country's top junior and senior dirt bike riders heading out to Arcadia Dam, which is situated about 100km north of Harare, in the Mashonaland Central Province, for the 2021 Arcadia Enduro competition.

The competition is being organised by Graham Wright, under the Bogwheelers Club, who also run the exciting motorcycling sport of motocross in this country, under Motorsport Zimbabwe. The Arcadia Dam is set to welcome the country best riders for what promises to be two days of epic competition today and tomorrow. After a curtailed start to the 2021 season, due to Covid complications, local Enduro riders and fans thirsty for action and are in for a treat, as the sport makes a long-awaited return this weekend.

Wright told The Herald yesterday 110 riders had so far registered to compete in the Arcadia Enduro and "everything is looking good".

Some of the riders expected to participate in this event are young Karl Van As, in the juniors 65cc Class, the Thixton brothers - Ashley and Cameron -- in the Gold Class, as well as some legends Ajs Kirk, Quinten le Roux and Shane Thomas. Luke Wright, Daniel West and Jourdain Du Cladier are also expected to make their way to Arcadia Dam to fight it out for the top honours in this tough but exciting dirt bike riding competition.

Racing begins in earnest tomorrow with the junior riders competing in a 4km course while the seniors or adults will battle it out in the 25km course with green routes.

Across the entire day tomorrow, and in keeping with the spirit of Enduro, no outside assistance is permitted during the race.

Whoever stands on the top step of the podium will have truly mastered this tough motorcycling competition.

The 2021 Arcadia Enduro competition is presented by the Bogwheelers Club in partnership with Autoworld, WaterWright Irrigation, Fuchs Silkolene Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Motor Distributors, Yamaha Marine Centre, Kefalos Dairy Products and Watt Africa.

