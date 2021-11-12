Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF to Receive Dcc Reports

ZANU PF has deployed Politburo and Central Committee members to hold inter-district meetings at District Coordinating Committee (DCC) levels to receive progress reports on the restructuring exercise.

The meetings will also collect copies of completed party district executives, assess the data capturing exercise of cells, branches and districts at DCC level and to address any challenges being encountered during the exercise.

Speaking at a Zanu PF weekly press briefing at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Dr Mike Bimha said that the department of commissariat is organising inter-district meetings throughout the country this weekend.

The commissariat will deploy Politburo members across all the country's 10 provinces.

He said the deployment takes into account that provinces were given the 9th of October, 2021 as the deadline for completion of the restructuring exercise up to district level.

"Provinces should therefore by now have all records of party cells, branches and districts at DCC offices.

"Deployed teams will be required to submit to the Politburo team leader in charge of their respective provinces comprehensive written reports on the state of the party affairs in their respective DCCs to which they have been deployed.

"In turn, the Politburo team leaders will submit consolidated provincial report to the commissariat department," said Dr Bimha.

Some of the notable Politburo members deployed are Cdes Munyaradzi Machacha, Richard Ndlovu, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Dr Mike Bimha, Edna Madzongwe, Lovemore Matuke, Mable Chinomona, Douglas Mahiya, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired), Omega Hungwe among others.