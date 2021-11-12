Zimbabwe Table Tennis Open Returns

ALL is set for the return of the annual Zimbabwe Open Table Tennis tournament to be held at Divaris Makaharis Group of Schools, tomorrow.

The tournament is open to all the players and will have several categories, which include Under-10, Under-12, Under-19 and the Open, for both men and women. The Zimbabwe Table Tennis Federation said they were excited to be hosting such a national event after a two-year break.

"We are expecting a huge turnout," said ZTTU secretary-general, Tinashe Duri.

Those battling in the Open category will pay US$8 while the Under-19 boys and girls will fork out US$6, as a participation fee.

The 15s will have pay US$5 and the Under-12s and Under 10s will part with US$3.

"Participants shall not, by any manner whatsoever, infringe the principle of fair play, show unsporting conduct, or attempt to influence the course or result of a competition, or any part thereof, in a manner contrary to sporting ethics.

"Any violation of this principle shall be disciplined according to provisions of ITTF regulation 3.5.3 and the Championships will be conducted in accordance with the current Laws of Table Tennis, the Regulations for International Competitions and the ITTF Regulations.

"All participates should have their vaccinated cards, face masks, temperature check points, everyone will be sanitised on entry, venue will be fumigated prior to competition date as well as to maintain social distance all times," said Duri.