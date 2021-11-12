Zimbabwe Table Tennis Open Returns

12 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ALL is set for the return of the annual Zimbabwe Open Table Tennis tournament to be held at Divaris Makaharis Group of Schools, tomorrow.

The tournament is open to all the players and will have several categories, which include Under-10, Under-12, Under-19 and the Open, for both men and women. The Zimbabwe Table Tennis Federation said they were excited to be hosting such a national event after a two-year break.

"We are expecting a huge turnout," said ZTTU secretary-general, Tinashe Duri.

Those battling in the Open category will pay US$8 while the Under-19 boys and girls will fork out US$6, as a participation fee.

The 15s will have pay US$5 and the Under-12s and Under 10s will part with US$3.

"Participants shall not, by any manner whatsoever, infringe the principle of fair play, show unsporting conduct, or attempt to influence the course or result of a competition, or any part thereof, in a manner contrary to sporting ethics.

"Any violation of this principle shall be disciplined according to provisions of ITTF regulation 3.5.3 and the Championships will be conducted in accordance with the current Laws of Table Tennis, the Regulations for International Competitions and the ITTF Regulations.

"All participates should have their vaccinated cards, face masks, temperature check points, everyone will be sanitised on entry, venue will be fumigated prior to competition date as well as to maintain social distance all times," said Duri.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X