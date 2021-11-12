Nigeria/Liberia: 13 Professionals Arrive for Lone Star Showdown With Nigeria and Car

Casablanca — Thirteen out of the16 professional players invited for the Lone Star 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria and Central African Republic have joined the rest of the squad in Morocco as preparations for the two matches began.

The players arrived on Tuesday night and spent the night in Casablanca before joining the team camp in Tangier at the Kenzi Solurah Hotel.

The early arrivals are FC Aarau's Allen Njie, Sahab FC's Marcus Macauley, Degerfors IF, Sweden Justin Salmon, Abu Kamara of FC Makedonija, North Macedonia,Moussa Sanoh (CS Mioveni, Romania), Van Dave Harmon (KF Laci, Albania),Mark Pabai (PEC Zwolle, Netherlands) Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), and Boison Wynney de Souza (FC Someșul Dej, Romania), Abrahim Mohammed "Brem" Soumaoro PAEEK FC, Cyprus, Oscar Murphy Dorley Slavia Prague, Czech Republic, Peter Wilson (Olympiakos Nicosia, Cyprus), and Sylvanus Nimely (Ilves, Finland).

The Nine of 13 players spent the night in Casablanca and joined the team camp in Tangier on Wednesday morning.

Lone Star coach Peter Butler has invited 22 players for the clash against the Nigeria and Central Africa Republic.

Lone Star players had their first training session on Wednesday evening in tangier Morocco ahead of Saturday's clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

12 players took part in the training session which lasted for about one hour.

Head coach of the team Butler supervised the session along with assistant coaches Christopher Wreh, Fitness coach George Gebro and goalkeeper coach Nathaniel Sherman.

According to the technical staff the team will have a walk on the beach on Thursday morning and will have another practice session in the evening.

The Team arrived in Morocco on Tuesday November 9, 2021 to honor their last two Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifiers with Nigeria and Central African Republic.

The Liberian delegation comprising of 20 members that is headed by Mighty Barrolle vice president for administration Roseline Konneh left Monrovia on Monday October 8, on board Air Côte d'Ivoire and l spend a night at the Onomo Hotel in Abidjan and took off early Tuesday morning on Royal Air Maroc and landed Casablanca tuesday morning.

The delegation included: Head of delegation and Mighty Barrolle Vice President, Mrs. Roseline Hunter-Konneh, LFA Deputy Secretary for legal affairs Benedict Yarsiah, LFA Media Videographer and Photographer Salia Kamara, and Journalist Christopher Walker of FrontPage Africa.

The other members of the delegation were: Head Coach Peter Butler, Assistant Coach Christopher Wreh, Trainer George Gebro, Goalkeeper Trainer Nathaniel Sherman who replaced his predecessor Sunday Sieh, and Team Doctor Torsou Jallabah.

The delegation also included: Administrative Manager Sebastian Collins, Kit Manager Tommy Johnson, Physiotherapist Patrick Konuwa, and Kit man Sunnyboy Mason.

The local players on the delegation were: the Watanga contingent of Derrick Julu, Carlos Williams, and Alvin Maccornel, LPRC Oilers' defensive duo of Sampson Dweh and Ben Benaiah, and LISCR shot stopper Tommy Songo's.

Mrs. Konneh leads the delegation that is inclusive of Edna Seboh and Jeremiah Smith from the Ministry of youth.

Also part of the delegation is the advance team of Benedict Yarsiah and John Saar.

LFA President Mustapha Raji who is the head of the entire delegation along with Deputy Youth and Sport minister Andy Quamie, Janyaye Jacobs and oversea players will join the team in Tanger, Morocco in the coming days.

Liberia will take on Nigeria on 13 November and CAR on 16 November at the Stade In Batouta in Tangiers, Morocco.

Speaking on Spoon Network on Monday, LFA President Mustapha Raji said Morocco was selected as an alternative home venue because of the minimum cost attached and the cordial relationship between the LFA and FRMF (Royal Morocco Football Federation).