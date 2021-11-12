Liberia: U.S.-Liberia-Based Learning Squared Charity NGO Launches Back-to-School Book Ride in Grand Bassa County

Monrovia — A Liberia based United State charity Organization, Learning Squared Liberia has launched its 2021 Back-to-School Book Ride in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The program is expected to benefit over 10,000 (Ten Thousand) underprivileged students in rural communities and schools in four counties to include, Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bomi, and Cape Mount Counties.

The program is sponsored by Learning Squared Liberia and supported by Liberians and friends of Liberia in the USA and Liberia.

Learning Squared Liberia is a U.S and Liberian-based organization that provides children's access to affordable education and a platform for women to generate income to support their children's education through a practical and innovative solution.

Founded in 2016 and rebranded as Learning Squared Liberia in July 2019.

The organization has committed over five thousand five hundred United States dollars towards this year's program ($679,000.00) Liberian dollars.

Speaking at the launched Wednesday, November10, Education Minister Ansu D. Sonii, said the initiative is a way of encouraging needy Liberian children to get an education.

Minister Sonii commended Learning Squared Liberia for the level work done at various schools.

Minister Sonii however presented several package of school materials to students at the New Buchanan Public School.

"The gift you are receiving today is to provide education as the future and key to empowering you, so please use this opportunity to transform your lives", Minister of Education Professor Ansu Sonii noted.

Providing an overview of the program to staff and volunteers through a zoom meeting, the President of Learning Squared Liberia, Anthony S. Kolaco, noted that helping vulnerable and underprivileged children who are faced with difficulties to enter school is a key priority of his organization.

"This is very substantial to our work; many vulnerable and underserved children whose families cannot afford to keep them in school are without resources and struggling to pay tuition, buy books, and school materials," Mr. Kolaco said.

"This is sad; and further explains the deep sense of challenges and hardship on parents."

According to Kolaco, the program will provide students across the country with books and learning materials as part of its commitment to provide hope in challenging times and offer support to the education sector in Liberia.

The Back-to-School Book Ride is an annual event that envisions access for a secure education world, offering children books, pens, and learning materials they need to begin the school year.

The intervention primarily aims at providing students on the edge of survival and families struggling families that do not have enough to buy notebooks, pens, pencils, and learning materials to make ends meet with learning materials.

"So we are helping our students prepare for the school year, said Learning Squared Liberia County Manager Alvin, Freeman.

Three schools in Grand Bassa County who benefited from the exercise are from Lower Hardlandville Public School, the New Buchanan Public School, and Fredmart Memorial Daycare Elementary School.

The Principals of Lower Hardlandville Public School, Hamilton B. Smith, and the Proprietress of Fredmart Memorial Day Care Elementary School, Mardeah Teah in their separate statements expressed gratitude and hailed the efforts of the organization.

They expressed hope that the strategic partnership with Learning Squared Liberia would continue because their programs are pathways to sustaining and improving learning outcomes in schools.

Meanwhile, Mr. Freeman said the Back-to-School Book Ride will continue in Margibi and Bomi Counties within the next few weeks.

He said the support will help students learn, succeed, and do better during the school year.

With the support and donations from partners, Freeman said the organization will continue to increase both the number of students served and the communities and schools reached.