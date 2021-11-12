Liberia: 'The Judiciary Is the Most Corrupt Sector', Associate Justice Kaba Discloses

Buchanan — On Monday, November 8, 2021 the Second Judicial Circuit Court opened with several members of the Court in attendance of the November term of court in upper Buchanan.

One of the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Justice Yusuf D. Kaba made it clear to the public that the Judiciary is the "Black Cow" of the government.

"The judiciary is a Black Cow in the government; we don't tell ourselves the truth, go and read the American Department of State report... "

Justice Kaba further said, "The Judiciary has been tarnished because of so many bad peanuts that have gotten involved with the Judiciary System," he said.

Associate Justice Kaba stated that those Judicial actors who do not have consciences are damaging the Judiciary system.

He urged judges to change their behaviors, stating that if not, the citizens will lose confidence in them, something he said would cause chaos in the country.

"We want to advice members of the judiciary to desist or else the citizens will lose confidence in all us very soon," he said.

The Supreme Court's Associate Justice noted that they have instituted the judiciary inquiry commission to make the system much better.

Justice Kaba explained that if the Judiciary inquiry commission finds any judge guilty and later confirmed by the Supreme Court, that person will be swept out of the system.

Meanwhile, he is calling on the judicial actors to change their attitudes in order for Justice to be dispensed to the citizens.

Associate Justice Kaba is an experienced jurist who has been a Judge since 1998 when he was nominated by President Charles Taylor as Relieving Judge and roused the ranks in the Judicial Branch. He served as Resident Circuit Judge of 6th Judicial Circuit, Acting Court Administrator, Acting Probate Judge, and member of the jury inquiry committee.

Judge Kaba is the Fifth Muslim to be nominated as Associate Justice since 1977.

The first was Cllr Frederick K. Tulay who served as Associate Justice in two different governments from 1977 to 1980 under Chief Justice James A.A. Pierre, Sr. and from 1985 to 1987 under both Chief Justice Emmanuel Gbalazeh and Chief Justice James N. Nagbe.

The second was Cllr Karmo Soko Sackor, Sr who was Associate Justice in two governments also. He served in the Liberia National Transitional Government from '1995-1997 under Chief Justices James G. Bull and Frances Johnson-Morris and he was re-nominated on the Supreme Court by President Charles Taylor and served from 1997-2003. Cllr George S. Tulay also served as Associate Justice on the Frances Johnson-Morris bench in 1997. While of late, Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh served from 2006-2019.