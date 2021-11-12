Liberia: French Football Chief Scout, Vincent Roger Ciccada Visits Liberia Next Month

11 November 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — French Football Chief Scout for RC Lens in Africa, Vincent Roger Ciccada will be in Liberia from the 3rd to the 8th of December on a five-day scouting visit.

Roger Ciccada will arrive in Monrovia as a guest of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) to scout players from the U-15 and U-17 of various football academies around Liberia.

Former Guinean international and special adviser to the Federation of Guinea Football (FGF), Abdoul Karim Bangoura, a good friend to President George Manneh Weah initiated the visit of the French scout a release from the LFA said.

While in Liberia, Roger Ciccada will visit other academies within the country and will oversee a four-day tournament that will be organized between and amongst U-15 and U-17 academies.

The visit of Vincent Roger Ciccadda will mark the beginning of an official partnership with the LFA and French scouts for the promotion of young Liberian footballers.

The French scout is accredited for scouting several professional Guinean footballers including Naby Keita who currently plays for Liverpool.

