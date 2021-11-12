Cameroon: 2021 AFCON - Olembe Stadium Set for Use

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education inspected completion works at the Sports Complex yesterday November 10, 2021.

Barely 60 days to the kick off of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, it is obvious that the Olembe Sports Complex is ready for use. This was the remark made by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi during an inspection visit to the site yesterday, November 10, 2021. The purpose of the visit was to inspect the progress made on the completion works on the Sports Complex as the competition draws nearer. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi was accompanied by representatives of various partner administrations involved in the project.

On arrival, Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi was received by the officials of Magil Construction, the company in charge of the construction of the stadium. The Minister had a guided tour of the sports complex. Minister Mouelle Kombi began by visiting the Annex Stadium B where the stadium is already completed. The athletics track is completed, the turf is green and the dressing rooms, toilets and offices are already intact. The story is the same with the Annex Stadium A. Minister Mouelle Kombi also visited the main stadium where work is also going on as promised. The turf is green and the athletics track is almost completed.

The Project Director of Magil Construction, Jean Fradique said the stadium is between 95 and 97 per cent completed. He said the work left in the main stadium is the placing of the giant screens of which the structures are visible and so ready to receive the giant screens and the completion of works on the athletics track. He said concerning works inside the stadium everything is completed. He explained that outside the stadium what is left is the finishing of works on the roads linking to the stadium which according to him will be handed over on November 30, 2021. He assured that on November 30, 2021 the stadium will be operational and ready to receive the public.

Minister Mouelle Kombi used the occasion to congratulate the contractors for their efforts and also called on them to accelerate work in order to meet the deadline. The Olembe Sports Complex shall host group A matches as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of the competition.