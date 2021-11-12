Cameroon-Saudi Arabia - General Cooperation Agreement Signed

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of External Relations in Yaounde on November 10, 2021.

Relations between Cameroon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are henceforth governed by a general cooperation agreement, officials of the two countries signed in Yaounde on November 10, 2021. The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu who chaired the event, signed for the government of Cameroon and the visiting Minister of State for African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Bin Abdel Aziz Qattan signed for his country.

Speaking after signing the general cooperation agreement, Ahmed Bin Abdel Aziz Qattan told the press that, it will have a great positive impact in bilateral cooperation for the agreement will enable Cameroon and Saudi Arabia to further develop and consolidate exchanges in different domains. He revealed that thanks to Allah, the Saudi government hopes to sign other agreements in the coming months that will come to consolidate collaboration between the two countries in domains such as security and the fight against terrorism.

Prior to the signing ceremony proper of the agreement, Minister Felix Mbayu and the Saudi Minister of State had in-camera discussions. As to the content, Ahmed Bin Abdel Aziz Qattan disclosed that they discussed the importance of sharing information through videoconferencing to know investment projects in Cameroon his country can contribute in executing. He said that through the information -sharing system, the Cameroonian part will submit to the Saudi part the different projects which it wishes to see executed thanks to Saudi investments and exchange of investments between economic operators of the two countries both in the public and private sectors. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, the Minister of State said, would submit to Cameroon projects it has in the investment domain. In all, Minister of State Ahmed Bin Abdel Aziz Qattan talking about Cameroon- Saudi Arabia relations said, " There is no doubt that relations are exceptional and excellent. We both work to further consolidate them."

Minister Felix Mbayu said the idea of the general cooperation agreement between Cameroon and Saudi Arabia was nursed in 2011 and congratulated the governments of the two countries for providing the available means to experts to draw up the agreement. He said the agreement will catapult bilateral relations through high trade and economic exchanges and strengthen security cooperation with focus on the fight against terrorism. It will also boost the development of win-win partnership through investment projects in several domains. The general cooperation agreement, according to Minister Felix Mbayu, marks a fresh impetus in Cameroon-Saudi Arabia cooperation.