Cameroon: Evodoula Subdivision - CERAC Facelifts Govt Bilingual High School

Prof. Nalova Lyonga, Personal Representative of the Founding President and First Lady, presided at the official retrocession ceremony on November 10, 2021.

The Circle of Friends of Cameroon (CERAC) in accordance with its principle of promoting the right to education, has refurbished Government Bilingual High School of Evodoula, Lekié Division of the Centre Region. A ceremony for the official retrocession of the school renovated and equipped by CERAC and the handing over of gifts to rural women, youths and elderly persons of the subdivision held yesterday November 10, 2021 and was presided at by the Personal Representative of the Founding President and First Lady, Prof. Pauline Nalova Lyonga, Minister of Secondary Education and Vice President of the College of Advisors of CERAC. This was in the presence of the Centre Regional Governor, Naseri Paul Bea, government officials and other dignitaries of the region.

The educational establishment which had dilapidated was rehabilitated and painted in CERAC colours (pink and turquoise green). The roof, classrooms, administrative bloc and the Principal's office were all given a facelift with benches, office chairs, tables and cupboard provided. A fence, a bloc of five toilets were also constructed and the drainage system, playing ground and school yard rehabilitated. Assorted gifts of farming tools were also offered to rural women to boost their autonomy and foodstuffs given to elderly persons.

In her speech, Minister Nalova Lyonga said the multiform support of the First Lady and CERAC is an initiative which falls in line with the Head of State's policy in ensuring the right to education for all and fighting against poverty in rural areas. The Founding President's Personal Representative said the obsolete state of equipment and depreciated nature of buildings with no doors and windows, an almost falling roof, posed a security threat to students and teachers thereby making CERAC to react by rehabilitating the structure. "For effective functioning, CERAC thought to improve on infrastructure and the modernisation of the educational process of students and teachers," she stated. Minister Nalova added that the farming tools offered seek to eradicate poverty by keeping youths and women busy. Women, she said, make a lot of sacrifices for their families and communities, reason for the gifts to improve their farming mechanisms.

While assuring that the buildings of the school will be maintained, the Principal, Lawrence Wirmum Hyginus Yenjika, said the upgraded institution which presently counts 880 students in both subsystems of education will boost enrolment in the next academic years as students and teachers will hence exchange under a secured environment and within the secondary education concept of clean schools. He added that the school will serve as a laboratory for competent bilingualism.

In a word of gratitude, the representative of the beneficiaries, Zonang Tama, said thanks to the farming tools, they will be able to cultivate their farmlands with ease and feed their families. "We are telling our mother Mrs Chantal Biya who has responded to our distress call, a thousand thank you. Our children can now sit and study on good benches and in assured security," she stated.

For the Mayor of the Evodoula Council, Armand Eloundou Ongolo, the community which depends mostly on agriculture, trade and handicraft greatly appreciates the gifts and will use them for growth. "A crying child always turns to the mother to have its tears wiped. We turned to the First Lady, presented our infrastructural challenges and today we are very grateful," he stated.