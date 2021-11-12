Egypt: Sisi Heads for France

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi heads on Thursday 11/11/2021 for Paris to participate in an international conference on Libya.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said that Sisi's participation comes at an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron in light of strong relations between Egypt and France in addition to Egypt's pivotal role in supporting the political track in Libya at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

Sisi will focus during the conference on rallying up the international community's support Libya during this important historic phase, especially through holding the elections on due date in December in addition to the exit of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, Radi said.

The president will also shed light on the Egyptian efforts exerted at the different economic, political and security levels, said Radi.

The program of the visit includes talks with Macron on bilateral ties between both countries and the quantum leap witnessed in the Egyptian-French ties to achieve the interest of both peoples in addition to resuming consultations and coordination on a number of regional and international files of mutual interest, he said.

Sisi will hold meetings with senior officials of the French government to discuss means to boost cooperation in the economic, trade, investment and military fields between Egypt and France.

Sisi will also confer with a number of presidents and prime ministers on means to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination in different regional and international issues.