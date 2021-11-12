Egypt: Govt Denies Suspending Taking Attendance At Schools

11 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The media center of the cabinet denied claims on the issuance of a decision suspending taking attendance at schools in the current year.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education said that the news reports on such a decision are void of truth, asserting that school students should regularly and fully attend their classes.

The ministry added that taking daily attendance for students and verifying absences is obligatory, reiterating that schools should continue working regularly while abiding by the standard preventive health and safety measures.

It made it clear that the allowed absence period at schools is 15 days connected or 30 days separated.

The media center urged all the media means to be precise about all news they publish.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X