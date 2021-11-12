Egypt: Govt Denies Suspending Taking Attendance At Schools

The media center of the cabinet denied claims on the issuance of a decision suspending taking attendance at schools in the current year.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education said that the news reports on such a decision are void of truth, asserting that school students should regularly and fully attend their classes.

The ministry added that taking daily attendance for students and verifying absences is obligatory, reiterating that schools should continue working regularly while abiding by the standard preventive health and safety measures.

It made it clear that the allowed absence period at schools is 15 days connected or 30 days separated.

The media center urged all the media means to be precise about all news they publish.