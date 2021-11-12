Egypt: 8,979 Violations On Winter Closure Time Detected in Governorates

Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy said executive bodies in governorates detected 8,979 violations for not abiding by new rules of closure during winter.

As many as 4,168 shops, 1,895 markets, 1,847 workshops , 827 cafes and 242 restaurants were closed in the follow-up campaigns, added Shaarawy following receiving a report by the ministry's central operations room on measures taken by the governors to follow up the implementation of the closure time as of October.

He had directed the governors to act to ensure stores abide by new rules of closure during winter.

New closure times should be heeded by all stores, restaurants and malls, Shaarawy said, urging governors to take legal action against violators.

Executive bodies in governorates should coordinate action with police directorates to make sure stores close on time, the minister had said, adding that snap campaigns will be conducted to enforce law.

Shaarawy had called on store owners to stick to the new opening and closure times to avoid sanctions.

The decision, he added, is also meant to eliminate chaos and reduce traffic in some areas.

The new closure times help save much of the consumed energy and allow cleaning companies to remove wastes and garbage from the streets, the minister made it clear.

MENA