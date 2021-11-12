Egypt: Finance Min. Reviews Customs Authority's Efforts

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait reviewed on Thursday efforts exerted by the Customs Authority to facilitate customs measures for businesses.

This comes within the customs exemptions offered for exported strategic goods in order to reduce the process time at customs facilities, reduce the logistics cost of businesses and help meet the local market's needs.

The minister received a report from Customs Authority Chairman Shahat Ghattori who said that the central customs administration in Alexandria announced that the total value of revenues from the taxes and customs tariffs imposed on imported strategic goods and commodities reached EGP 1.84 billion while the added value.