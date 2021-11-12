Egypt, France Coordinate On Regional, Int'l Issues

11 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador to France Alaa Yousef said President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron maintain constant consultations and coordination on all international and regional issues of mutual concern.

The diplomat told reports on Wednesday that both leaders have the same stances on the developments in Libya and agree on providing all forms of support to hold the Libyan elections on time in December.

They also agree on the importance of the withdrawal of all mercenaries and foreign fighters from the Arab country.

Sisi and Macron recently had a phone call to probe the preparations for hosting an international conference on Libya in Paris this month, Yousef said.

The ambassador lauded the growth of cooperation between Egypt and France in the domains of politics, economy, trade and technology over the past few years.

