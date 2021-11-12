Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Dominates 2021 Njama

JOURNALISTS from the country's largest integrated media house, Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Limited (Zimpapers) dominated the National Journalism and Media Awards (Njama) 2021 held in Harare yesterday with 13 reporters scooping awards in 18 categories.

Njama is an annual event coordinated by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) in partnership with several sponsors.

The Herald's Enacy Mapakame scooped the Business Reporter of the Year Award, while Thupeyo Muleya from the same publication was the Customs, Transport and Freight Forwarding Journalist of the Year.

Muchaneta Chimuka from Kwayedza won the Foster Dongozi Safety and Security Journalist of the Year and Maternal Health Journalist of the Year awards, with Capitalk Radio's Tobias Mudzingwa scooping the first runner up for the Arts, Culture and Entertainment Journalist of the Year award.

Sunday News' Lenin Ndebele bagged the Mining Reporter of the Year award while Ivan Zhakata from The Herald was the first runner up for the Yasser Arafat Reporter of the Year Award and Nkosilathi Sibanda from Chronicle scooping the Yasser Arafat Reporter of the Year Award.

Takudzwa Chihambakwe from Zimbabwe Television Network (ZTN) bagged the Local Tourism Journalist of the Year while Liberty Dube from The Manica Post was the first runner up.

Munashe Mukahlera from ZTN scooped the Disaster Risk Reduction and Public Health Emergencies Journalist of the Year award with Chronicle's Nqobile Tshili being the first runner up for Maternal Health Journalist of the Year and Sino-Zimbabwe Journalist of the Year awards.

Chronicle's Robin Muchetu and H-Metro's Aaron Nyamayaro were the winner and the first runner up for the Gender-Based Violence Journalist of the Year award respectively.

Editor of The Herald Hatred Zenenga who graced the awards ceremony saluted the Zimpapers journalist for excelling and helping consolidate the media house's market dominance.

"Congratulations to individual journalists from across all Zimpapers divisions -- newspapers, radio and television. Like eagles, Zimpapers will continue to fly high above the rest," he said.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Hon Sipho Mokone congratulated the winners for the job well done.

She said media was important in any democracy and media freedom was also vital.

"We are lobbying for the media practitioners' bill to come before us so that there is ensured holistic protection of journalists," Hon Mokone said.