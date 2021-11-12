Zimbabwe: President Sole 2023 Candidate - VP

Patrick Chitumba Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is Zanu PF's sole candidate in the 2023 harmonised elections, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

He said this while addressing villagers, seed houses and fertiliser manufacturers attending the official launch of the 2021 Pfumvudza/Intwasa at Nenyunka Primary School in Gokwe-Kabuyuni Constituency, in Gokwe North.

"At the just ended National People's Conference in Bindura, the ruling party resoundingly endorsed President Mnangagwa as the sole candidate for the 2023 harmonised elections. No other thought or candidate will be entertained as that is the party position," he said amid applause from the people.

"Everyone, everywhere is aware that President Mnangagwa is the sole presidential candidate for 2023. He is the only one we all stand with. So don't dream of other things."

VP Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care also took time to announce a new slogan in line with Vision 2030.

While introducing President Mnangagwa to the podium VP Chiwenga said: "I will say, 'nyika' (country) and you respond saying, 'Inovakwa nevene vayo' (is built by its own people)."

He said only Zimbabweans can build a Zimbabwe of their own choice.

VP Chiwenga said it is the duty of every Zimbabwean to work towards a better country.

"Let's all work hard on the land so that we have surplus cereal and export. We can do it if we work together and embrace these Government programmes. With President Mnangagwa we will get there," he said.

VP Chiwenga said the Pfumvudza/Intwasa is a game-changer for farmers as it brings them high yields and more money. "We are here launching the Pfumvudza/ Intwasa programme and no place will be left in terms of development. President Mnangagwa is a people-centred President; he has the needs of the people at heart.

"He is here today even when faced with busy schedules and we want to thank him for gracing us. He has people-oriented programmes like Pfumvudza and there will never be any place far and wide that has been left behind. His mission is to capacitate every Zimbabwean," said VP Chiwenga.

He said President Mnangagwa is coming from Glasgow, Scotland where he had fruitful deliberations.

The Vice President said Pfumvudza/ Intwasa has been adopted by Government to improve production and productivity.

"The country was coming from being a net importer of cereal amounting to US$800 million annually and President Mnangagwa said that must stop henceforth through the investment in Pfumvudza/ Intwasa programme," he said.

VP Chiwenga said this concept is a strategy by the Government to reverse low productivity in agriculture.

"It will improve agriculture production and reduce soil erosion. The programme is characterised by higher yields in low areas and this is important as agriculture plays critical role as main stay of economy.

"This programme targets small holder farmers who are vulnerable so that no one and no place is left behind in terms of development," he said.

"We thank the lord for giving us a leader (President Mnangagwa) who is God-fearing in how he treats the people and how he wants to see them empowered through such vital programmes. We are the only people capable of developing our country. President Mnangagwa has given us a direction to get improve as we go towards 2030."