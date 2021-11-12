Zimbabwe: Trio Nabbed for Selling Illegal Drugs

Victor Maphosa Mashonaland East Bureau

Three people from Marondera were yesterday arrested by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after they were found selling illegal drugs and prohibited skin lightening creams.

The three are Honest Denhere (35) of Rusike Phase 3, Lylet Tsikira (35) of Rujeko and Rumbidzai Sigame (20) also of Rusike Phase 3 in Marondera.

Detectives received information that there were some people who were illegally dealing in drugs in Marondera town.

A team of investigators was dispatched and searched the trio from whom they recovered the drugs and skin lightening creams.

The suspects were interviewed and they revealed that they were in the habit of smuggling drugs into the country from Zambia using haulage trucks.

They said they would also buy some of the drugs from Mbare in Harare.

The police allege that some of the drugs were being stolen from the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council through distributors.

Some of the recovered capsules, which are supposed to be sold by licensed dealers include Animate soft gel, Amoxicillin, Metronidazole tablets, while some prohibited creams include Cocopulp, Betasol and some sex enhancing tablets which includes Vitamin B complex tablets.

The arrested are expected to appear in court soon.

Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the arrests, adding that police would account for all those dealing in illegal drugs.

"We want to thank members of the public for assisting us with information which led to the arrest of illegal drug dealers," he said. "We promise that their identity will always be protected. Also we want to warn illegal drug dealers that police will not hesitate to arrest them.

"We want to urge the public not to buy these prohibited creams as they are not good for their health as some people end up having cancers."

The war against illegal drug dealing is intensifying in Mashonaland East Province, with a gang arrested and found in possession of 295kg of mbanje after their vehicle had an accident while attempting to flee from police.

Another syndicate was busted last week in Mutawatawa and found with over 100 bottles of BronCleer cough syrup.