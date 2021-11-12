Zimbabwe: Bereaved Family Gets Help

12 November 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa Mash East Bureau

THE Government, through the Department of Civil Protection in Mashonaland East Province, has availed $30 000 to cover expenses for the burial of three Hwiridza family siblings of Seke who died in a house fire this week.

Seke legislator Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe also bought three coffins for the burial of the three brothers.

The brothers' father, Mr Miros Hwiridza, said burial of his sons, which was expected today, had been postponed as police were still conducting investigations.

The three aged 16, 11 and 8 were burnt beyond recognition on Monday night when the hut they were sleeping in caught fire and burnt them to death.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but there is suspicion that it was caused by a veld fire which encroached into the family's yard. The three brothers' parents had gone to Jambanja market in Chitungwiza when the tragedy struck.

Upon hearing screams, the siblings' grandfather rushed outside to see the hut on fire. He quickly mobilised other villagers who unsuccessfully tried to break down the door of the hut.

The trio died while the villagers were trying to rescue them.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that investigations into the case were still in progress.

