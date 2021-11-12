Egypt: The 4th Smart Transport, Logistics & Traffic Fair and Forum (Transmea 2021)

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the inauguration of the 4th Smart Transport, Logistics & Traffic Fair and Forum (TransMEA 2021), which is organized by the Ministry of Transport under the auspices of his Excellency, from 7 to 10 November 2021 at Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC).

This year's round is held under the theme "the Road to 2030" with the participation of major international companies specialized in mass transportation, railways, tunnels, roads and harbors.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir and a number of state ministers are attended the inauguration.

Upon his arrival at the venue of TransMEA, Sisi listened to a detailed explanation on the development of the railways as some 1,300 carriages have been imported, 500 of which have already arrived while the rest will be available by the end of this year.

Also, around 800 kilometers at the various sites of the railway network have been upgraded along with a renewal of the whole system to introduce the latest technologies.

As per the signs system, the main railway lines are already under development covering around 1,900 kilometers including the monitoring towers.

The president was briefed on the Armed Forces' assistance in training 300 engineers and 1,000 technicians to help in the operation of the railways.

Moreover, Chairman of Trans IT Company, affiliated to the Transport Ministry, Khaled Attiya explained the plan to install electronic gates at the railway stations to control passenger movement, adding that four stations will be included in the first phase to cover the stations of Cairo, Giza, Alexandria and Sidi Gaber.

He said the gates will help in organizing passenger movement as well as maintaining the railway's authority revenues.

Also, Chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels General Essam Abdel Kader Wali said that all mass transportation means will turn into green and sustainable means as part of the state's directives to turn to green fuel.

He also noted that the fourth metro line (connecting the 6th of October City with El Rehab City in New Cairo) will be implemented by five national companies for the first time.

On the sixth metro line, Chairman of the National Authority for Tunnels General Essam Abdel Kader said there are current negotiations with a major international company to implement a line between Khosous district, north of Cairo, and New Maadi.

On other transportation means, he said the electric train which is currently under construction, extending for 70 kilometers from Adly Mansour station to the New Administrative Capital, will be tested by the end of the current year. He said the electric train will connect Badr Station in the north direction to the 10th of Ramadan City and south direction line to the New Administrative Capital.

He explained that the monorail will be the longest train line in the world as it extends for 97 kilometers, adding that the stations on the eastern side of the Nile will start from the Stadium Station till the New Administrative Capital, while the second line will link the 6th of October City with the third metro line.

Abdel Kader also underlined the state's interest in implementing a network of speed trains that will cover a distance of 2,000 kilometers to link the Red Sea harbors with the Mediterranean ports passing through all the new cities including the Delta and Upper Egypt.

The first 660km-long section will link El Alamein on Egypt's Mediterranean coast and Ain Sokhna, two small but quickly developing towns. The train line will pass through 15 stations, including the as yet unnamed 'new administrative capital,' a huge construction project that was started in 2015 to move government buildings about 45km outside of Cairo. The second 925-km long section will connect the 6th of October City with Aswan, while the third section will link Luxor City with Hurghada passing through Qena and Safaga.

Sisi was, also, briefed by Chairman of the Maritime Transport Sector General Reda Ismail on the upcoming strategy of its affiliate bodies to overhaul the performance of all Egyptian maritime ports and install detection system for all ships in the regional and international waters.

He said the Maritime Transport Sector has established a knowledge bank in 1996 as part of the state's policy of digital transportation and mechanization of all governmental measures.

General Ismail also updated Sisi on the role of the Egyptian Authority for Maritime Safety (EAFMS) and its new system of issuing mechanized maritime passports for all its staffers instead of the old passports, in addition to overseeing the technical quality of all passing ships and containers to guarantee their safe navigation at any ports in Egypt.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Egyptian Company for Multipurpose Stations General Abdel Qader Darwish said the company has initiated its work with the construction of "Tahya Misr" multi-purpose terminal at Alexandria Port, noting that 85 percent of its infrastructure has been finalized and construction of utilities and administration buildings has begun this month.

He pointed out that a contract has been clinched over the past six months to purchase all necessary equipment for the terminal, adding that upon presidential directives, talks have already been concluded with the maritime company of "CMA CGM" to be tasked with running the terminal. He said this contract would be getting 60 percent of the harbors revenues and afterwards the Egyptian side will be involved in the management and operation of future projects.

The Tahya Masr Multipurpose Terminal will play a vital role in transforming the Alexandria Port into a regional and global hub for trade and logistics. With capacity for over two million tons of goods a year, the terminal is expected to boost the port's annual revenues by 50 million dollars, shorten waiting times for ships docking at the port, create investment opportunities, and establish 4,500 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Moreover, the terminal will play a vital role in Egypt's modern transport sector, as a key linking chain in the upcoming $4.45 billion high-speed electric rail line, which will link the Red Sea Port of Ain Sokhna to the Mediterranean Ports of Alexandria and Marsa Matrouh. The terminal will also supply the upcoming dry port in the 6th of October Industrial City as well as the logistics centre associated with the Alexandria Port.

Meanwhile, CEO of Siemens Mobility Company in Egypt Tarek Hassan voiced pride over cooperating with Egypt's railway authority and said partnership is currently expanding with the construction of the speed electric trains projects carried out by Siemens.

Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility, also said he was honored to be part of the promising plans to build the future transportation means in Egypt in cooperation with the Transport Ministry.

He told President Sisi that the project will contribute to transporting 30 million people annually and will decrease travel time from 4 to 2 hours only along with reducing emissions by 70 percent.

By accomplishing this project, Egypt will have established the sixth high speed network of trains in the world after Germany and Japan who are in the fourth and fifth ranks, Peter added.

He also termed the project as "a very promising plan" for 2030 that would change the country's shape and affect the daily life of many Egyptians.

After the inauguration, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi took part in a round-table meeting with global manufacturers of various means of transport and logistics on the sidelines of the 4th Smart Transport, Logistics & Traffic Fair and Forum.

During the meeting, the president affirmed that Egypt adopts an all-out development approach, which is supported by a strong political will to maintain the country's stability at the political, security and economic levels.

On their side, the attendees expressed their honor to meet the President, stressing their interest in working in Egypt or expanding their existing projects, especially in light of the huge and promising investment opportunities provided by the public transport sector in Egypt, which serves as a gateway to maximizing their investments in the Arab and African regions.

The attendees also praised the progress made in terms of infrastructure efforts in Egypt, and the measures taken to improve and encourage the investment environment, as well as the ongoing major national projects and the efficiency and speed of their implementation at unprecedented rates, which contributed to Egypt being a model and success story in terms of cooperation with International institutions and companies.

The meeting touched upon a review of the current aspects of cooperation with a number of international companies present in the field of public transportation, especially with regard to the manufacture of railway cars and electric vehicles, as well as discussing the overall opportunities available for future projects that can be agreed upon with the Egyptian government.

Second Day Activities

The Minister of Transport delivered a speech at the activities of the second day of the Smart Transport, Logistics & Traffic Fair and Forum (TransMEA 2021)

During the activities of the second day of the Smart Transport, Logistics & Traffic Fair and Forum (TransMEA 2021), Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir attended the signing of 13 contracts, memos of understanding and agreements with major international companies to develop railways, the underground metro and maritime transport.

Third Day Activities

During the activities of the third day of the Smart Transport, Logistics & Traffic Fair and Forum (TransMEA 2021), Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir attended the inking of 8 memoranda of understanding and protocols with global companies in the fields of railway, maritime transport, and dry ports.