Egypt: The Egyptian Participation in the 41st Session of the UNESCO General Conference

Dr.Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Chairman of the Egyptian National Commission for UNESCO, delivered, on Thursday morning 11/11/2021, the speech of the Arab Republic of Egypt before the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference. The activities of the 41st General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will be held from 9 to 24 November 2021 with the participation of 193 member states of the United Nations, including Egypt. The conference will celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of the organization.

At the beginning of his speech, the Minister congratulated Ambassador Santiago Irzabal Mourao on his election as President of the forty-first session of the General Conference, and Ms. Orde Azoulay, Director-General of the Organization on her re-election for a second term, wishing them success in the performance of their new duties.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar referred to Egypt's participation with 19 other countries in the establishment of the prestigious UNESCO 75 years ago, convinced of the importance of building fortresses of peace in human minds, and of the need to fully and equal educational opportunities for all people, and in its belief that achieving international peace passes through Strengthening cooperation frameworks between countries in the fields of education, science and culture.

The Minister of Higher Education expressed his happiness at participating in the seventy-fifth anniversary of the founding of UNESCO, stressing that it represents a favorable opportunity to think about ways to enhance its unique role in the UN system, pointing to the challenges facing the world today in the fields of education, science and culture, especially In light of the consequences of the Corona pandemic, it increases the world's need to spread the values of peace and tolerance, preserve cultural and natural heritage, and ensure the quality of education for millions of people around the world, especially those whose educational processes have witnessed unparalleled confusion in our modern history.

Abdul Ghaffar added that the world needs more than ever to spread a culture of solidarity among peoples and address the unprecedented disparity in education levels, looking forward to adopting the organization's next strategy during the period from 2022 to 2029, as previously discussed in previous sessions of the Executive Council, which It will give the organization an important framework that will enable it to meet these growing international challenges, and help member states achieve the development goals of the 2030 Agenda.

The Minister of Higher Education stressed the great interest that the Egyptian state attaches to; To operationalize the UNESCO General Priority for Africa; During the last period, Egypt chaired the working group on the culture sector in the African group, which formulated a road map that reflects African interests in this important sector, centered around developing its capabilities in the field of restoring its cultural property and implementing the 1972 Convention on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Heritage, taking into account Its development needs, and thanks to all the delegations of the member states of the Executive Council for their endorsement of these African priorities, and to the Secretariat for the effort it has made in translating them into executive action plans, looking forward to their adoption at the current session of the General Conference so that they can be implemented as of next year.

Abdel Ghaffar also pointed out the importance that African countries attach to the issue of recovering their antiquities, especially since the world will celebrate, after three days, the International Day for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, which was announced at the General Conference in its last session based on the Egyptian proposal, praising the efforts of the French President in the return of 26 artifacts to their original homeland in the sister country of Benin.

The minister called on all countries to follow this approach in returning African artifacts to their original homeland without conditions or conditions, in order to enhance relations of brotherhood, understanding and respect for the civilization and culture of the other.

Abdel Ghaffar drew attention to the Egyptian role over the past decades in developing close relations and ties with UNESCO, pointing to successful models of cooperation, including the campaign to save the Nubian temples, which is the largest and most successful campaign carried out by the organization in its history, and contributed to highlighting the importance of protecting cultural and natural heritage, and paved the way for The way to adopt the 1972 Convention, which will be celebrated next year on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its adoption, and Egypt is currently coordinating with the UNESCO secretariat; To organize a global event to celebrate this important anniversary in 2022.

The minister also stressed the continuation of the Egyptian commitment to the organization and its purposes, referring to Egypt's nomination for membership in the organization's executive council for the period from 2021 to 2025, which confirms the Egyptian state's keenness to achieve consensus, and to put forward and support initiatives for the organization in its fields of work with what it does from its role around the world, especially Developing countries, pointing to the dissemination of Egypt's pioneering experience in the field of education system reform, through the various field offices of the organization, and work to ensure the successful implementation of the two recommendations on the agenda of our current session, related to the ethics of artificial intelligence and open science, which Egypt participated in effectively formulating, and promoting Protecting the documentary heritage in light of the ability of the working group concerned with reforming the Memory of the World program in which Egypt participated, to reach a settlement that would enable the resumption of all activities of the program, in addition to our hosting of a number of important international events in cooperation with UNESCO, most notably the conference to launch the International Ocean Decade on the Continent Africa in the month of December.

At the conclusion of his speech, Abdul Ghaffar expressed his aspiration for a successful and successful session of the General Conference, adding to the successes achieved by UNESCO during the past 75 years, and enabling us to take the right decisions that will positively reflect on the peoples of the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Education International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

About the UNESCO General Conference

The General Conference includes representatives of UNESCO's member states. It meets every two years, and is attended by Member States and Associate Members, together with observers for non-Member States, intergovernmental organizations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Each country has one vote, irrespective of its size or the extent of its contribution to the budget.

The General Conference determines the policies and the main lines of work of the Organization. Its duty is to set the programmes and the budget of UNESCO. It also elects the Members of the Executive Board and appoints, every four years, the Director-General. The working languages of the General Conference are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

UNESCO is a specialized agency of the United Nations, which aims to spread peace and security in the world through international cooperation in the fields of education, science and culture. The organization includes 193 member states and 11 associate members, in addition to partners in the non-governmental, intergovernmental and private sectors.

UNESCO is headquartered in Paris, France, and it has 53 regional field offices and 199 National Committees who contribute to achieving the organization's mission worldwide.