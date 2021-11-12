Somalia: Car Bomb Targets African Union Convoy in Mogadishu

A car bomb targeting an African Union military convoy near Villa Baidoa in Mogadishu has killed at least two people, as the Al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Two people have been killed and several others wounded in the car bomb blast", Ahmed Hussein told Dalsan.

The bombing took place within a kilometre of the Benadir junction;.

A witness said the car bomb was detonated as the convoy of AMISOM soldiers were passing Banaadir junction.

The Al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility in a brief statement saying they "inflicted casualties on foreign invaders".

The group said they targeted two US military experts working for the Pacific Architects and Engineers, an American defence and government services contractor travelling in AMISOM convoy.

The jihadist group controlled the capital until 2011 when it was pushed out by African Union troops, but it still holds territory in the countryside and launches frequent attacks against government and civilian targets in Mogadishu and elsewhere.