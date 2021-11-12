Somalia: Car Bomb Targets African Union Convoy in Mogadishu

11 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A car bomb targeting an African Union military convoy near Villa Baidoa in Mogadishu has killed at least two people, as the Al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Two people have been killed and several others wounded in the car bomb blast", Ahmed Hussein told Dalsan.

The bombing took place within a kilometre of the Benadir junction;.

A witness said the car bomb was detonated as the convoy of AMISOM soldiers were passing Banaadir junction.

The Al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility in a brief statement saying they "inflicted casualties on foreign invaders".

The group said they targeted two US military experts working for the Pacific Architects and Engineers, an American defence and government services contractor travelling in AMISOM convoy.

The jihadist group controlled the capital until 2011 when it was pushed out by African Union troops, but it still holds territory in the countryside and launches frequent attacks against government and civilian targets in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X