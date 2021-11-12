Egypt: President Sisi Arrives in Paris to Partake in Int'l Conference On Libya

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport in the French capital Paris Thursday 11/11/2021 to take part in Paris International Conference on Libya.

President Sisi's participation in the gathering comes upon an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron, in light of the strong ties binding Egypt and France, along with Egypt's pivotal role in support of a political solution in the oil-crescent country.

The Egyptian president's itinerary includes holding summit talks with President Macron to discuss Egyptian-French ties, especially in light of a momentous leap in bilateral relations over the past years in a way that helped serve their mutual interests.

Talks are also meant to continue joint consultations and coordination vis-à-vis an array of regional and international issues of joint concern.

President Sisi is also scheduled to hold a series of meetings with high-profile French officials to promote cooperation in the economic, military, investment and trade spheres. Besides, the president will meet a number of heads of state and government coming to Paris for Friday's conference on Libya to probe boosting cooperation and exchange views on regional and international affairs.