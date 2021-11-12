Egypt: PM Inspects Construction Works At June 30 Automated Complex in New Valley

11 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and his entourage inspected on Thursday 11/11/2021 construction works at the June 30 automated complex of government departments in El Kharga city, located in the Upper Egyptian governorate of the New Valley.

New Valley (El Wadi El Gedid) Governor Mohamed el Zamalout said the project, which was launched in a distinguished location north of El Kharga city, is carried out in accordance with the political leadership's directives to establish complexes for mechanized government services with a view to improving the quality of services provided to citizens.

The project keeps pace with the modern developments witnessed globally and is considered the first automated complex of government departments across Egypt, Zamalout added.

The governor noted that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has been contacted to implement digital transformation programs and applications.

There has also been coordination with other government agencies to ensure providing various government services to citizens at the complex, he said.

