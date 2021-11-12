West Africa: NRSA Boss Named W/Africa Road Safety Ambassador

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, has been named Road Safety Ambassador for West Africa for promoting innovative and robust road safety solutions in the region.

She received the award at the 10th General Assembly and Regional Road Safety Conference held in the capital of Sierra Leone, Freetown, in October this year.

Organised by the West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO), the conference brought together road safety experts, policy makers, and implementers across West Africa to deliberate on the framework for integration of the region's road safety systems.

Presenting the award on behalf of WARSO, Sierra Leone's Minister of Internal Affairs, Panda David Panda Noah, said the award was in recognition of Mrs Obiri-Yeboah's "selfless service in promoting road safety practices in West Africa."

This, he said, had bolstered WARSO's decade-long efforts in curbing road traffic fatalities and injuries in the Sub-region.

He indicated that women were an important part of the struggle for safer road transport in West Africa, and that the Director-General exemplified all efforts, hence the need to recognise her role in WARSO's present and future success stories.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Obiri-Yeboah bemoaned the region's relatively poor road safety situation.

She therefore called for enhanced collaboration and partnership in achieving the target of preventing 50 per cent of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030 under the United Nations Second Decade of Action for Road Safety (2021-2030).

The Director-General added that despite the recent spate in road traffic crashes and deaths in Ghana, the country's success story in sustaining a reduction in child and pedestrian fatality rates had inspired its peers to adopt Ghana's road safety strategies.

Mrs Obiri-Yeboah is a founding member and current First Vice-President of WARSO, established in 2008 under the auspices of ECOWAS to promote road safety in West Africa.

She served as General Secretary for the organisation and played an instrumental role in drafting the organisation's constitution and developing various Road Safety Statutes for West Africa.