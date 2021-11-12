Ghana: UNA-Gh Urges Harmonious Relationship Among 3 Arms of Govt

The United Nations Association of Ghana (UNA-GH) has called on the leadership of the three arms of government to proactively employ early warning systems to enhance harmonious relationship among themselves.

UNA-GHA said the leadership of the executive, legislation and judiciary were astute personalities, stating that it believed in their capacity to achieve peace and development.

These were contained in a statement signed by the president of UNA-GH, Bishop Peter KojoSackey and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra.

According to the statement, the UNA-GH said it was observing a development between the executive arm of state and the legislature which should be fixed to promote a good relationship between them.

It recalled the incidences between the Ghana Police Service and the Member of Parliament for Madina, Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu on October 25 and 31 this year, adding that, the matter had been referred to Privileges Committee of Parliament and had also been filed at the court of law by the police administration.

The statement said it was common knowledge that the executive, legislature and judiciary were vital constitutional bodies with specific mandatory functions as far as the development of the country was concerned

It explained that the police together with the National Security under the Ministry of Interior was an extension of the executive arm of government and were all recognised vital organs of the State.

It was of this view that the hierarchies of the Ghana Police Service, Parliament, and the Executive arm of government should expedite action to address the issues with the relevant protocol as soon as possible to avert any tension which could disturb the peace being enjoyed in the country.

The statement said "Ghana has come of age in its constitutional dispensation, and should not allow to send wrong signals to local and global platforms."