Ghana: Man in Court for Allegedly Robbing, Raping Victim

Tema — A motorcycle operator, who allegedly robbed and raped his victim at knifepoint and went into hiding, has been arrested by the Tema Police Command and arraigned in court.

A statement signed by the Director-General, Public Affairs, Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kwasi Ofori, said the motorcycle operator, Dordzi Dzidefo, was hired by his victim from Kakasunaka No.1 to Golf City.

The statement said on their return around 12:00, the suspect took a different route under the pretext of evading a police checkpoint but ended up robbing the victim at knifepoint and raping her.

It noted that further investigations revealed that the suspect on July 16

'cashed out GH₵247.00 from the victim's mobile wallet into his MTN wallet.'

The statement said on November 1, luck eluded the motorcycle operator and he was arrested at his hideout at Kakasunaka No.1 through a sustained intelligence-led operation."

It stated that "holistic investigations are ongoing to establish other crimes that he might have committed and his possible accomplices."

The statement said, "the Police Administration commends the Tema Regional Police Commander and his personnel for the success of this operation."

It thanked the public for the continued support and gave assurance that criminals could hide but could not hide forever.