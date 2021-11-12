Ghana: We'll Support Electrochem Successfully Develop Songor

The board of Directors of the Minerals Commission on Wednesday paid their first mining visit to the Electrochem site here in Ada.

The Electrochem Ghana Limited is a wholly-owned registered Ghanaian private company and a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies, with principal interest in salt mining, the chlor-alkali industry and the production of agro-chemicals.

The Minerals Commission was represented by its board Chair, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi and the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Martin Ayisi while Electrochem was represented by its Chairman, Dr Daniel McKorley, and the Electrochem team.

The Chairman of Electrochem, Dr Daniel McKorley in his welcome remarks noted the community impact Electrochem is already making by developing community pans and creating close to 1,300 jobs at every given time.

He said the company was developing the Songor to meet global quality standards of salt purity and also mentioned that the company was continuing to engage the communities by educating them about Electrochem's planned development in the area.

The chairman also said the company also aimed at sustaining ongoing improvement of the Ada state and plans to take Ada to the world to enable the small percentage of people that were resisting and creating attacks to understand and work together with Electrochem in a peaceful manner.

Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the chairperson of the Minerals Commission Board thanked Electrochem for enabling her outfit to see the progress made so far.

She said they were quite impressed with the work done and noted that the project was in line with the president's industrialisation agenda.

To this end, she reiterated the Minerals Commission's resolve as a regulator to ensure that the Electrochem project succeeds because, according to her, the project would not only benefit the Ada state but the nation as a whole.

Mrs Oteng Gyasi further encouraged Electrochem to continue the development despite all the challenges.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Mr Martin Ayisi in his remarks also acknowledged the visibility of Electrochem's work.

As part of the visit, there was a brief tour of the Electrochem site to see some of the salt pans which are crystallisers and to see the salt output.

The Chairman of Electrochem thanked the Minerals Commission for their timely visit and support.