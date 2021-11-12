Sudan: U.S. Trained Danab Forces Destroy Al-Shabaab Bases in Lower Juba Region

12 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The US trained Danab forces in joint operation with Jubaland forces destroyed Al-Shabaab bases in an operations in the Lower Juba region.

The operation took place in Labi-Kus, Qudus, Yaaq-Dabeyl and Dharkeyn areas.

According to state owned radio the forces destroyed bases where Al-Shabaab fighters were hiding money laundering facility and a court.

The Radio quoting military officials said heavy casualties was inflicted on Al-Shabaab militants.

The purpose of the operation was to completely eradicate the militant group from the areas in Lower Juba region according to the officials.

The al-Qaida allied Al-Shabaab group has lost many areas previously under its control, but the militant group is still capable of staging attacks in Somalia.

The latest operations come as government forces have intensified operations against al-Shabab in the central and southern regions.

