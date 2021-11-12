Egypt: Sisi Appreciates Strategic Relations With France

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has expressed appreciation for strategic relations between Egypt and France in the different domains.

He added, at a meeting with French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, that fighting terrorism needs unifying efforts and collective coordination, said Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi in press statements.

The two sides discussed joint military cooperation and regional issues, added the spokesman.Parly said that her country is keen on boosting partnership with Egypt especially regarding military cooperation within the framework of fighting terrorism, said the spokesman.

The meeting also took up the recent developments in Libya with the two sides expressing the importance of holding the Libyan elections on December 24, added the spokesman.

MENA