Egypt: PM Reviews Developing Qena-Abu Tartur Railways

12 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli on Thursday reviewed with Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir the project of developing the Qena-Abu Tartur railways during the premier visit to the New Valley Governorate.

This came as part of the government's plan to upgrade the Qena-Abu Tartur railways, after a several-year hiatus, due to the low production of phosphate at Abu Tartur mines.

El Wazir said that all the technical feasibility and economic studies for upgrading the railway line was made, adding that it is expected to serve the project of the golden triangle and moving phosphate, which in turn would take part in developing the New Valley.

