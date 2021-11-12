Liberia: Impact Nations Crusade Comes to Liberia

An international ministry, Messages de Vie Ministry has announced a power-packed prophetic and prayer crusade in Liberia.

Pastor Mohammed Sanogo, the founder, says the IN Liberia Impact Nations crusade under the theme "New Liberia with Jesus", is a spiritual engagement with God to provide spiritual healing to the people of Liberia. The crusade runs from 24th - 26th November 2021.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia on Wednesday, November 10, he said the crusade will provide free social services including free surgical operations and several other medical services, including food and non-food items to people in Ganta, Kakata, Monrovia Tubmanburg, respectively.

"The crusade will bring revival to the people of Liberia when the mindset of the people changed, Liberia will be a great nation, the mindset will change and people will behave differently", Pastor Sanogo says.

"In Kakata, we have a program for children, giving school kids materials for school which will be from 17 to 19 November."

He discloses that from 24- 26 November, the crusade will be in Monrovia but it is ongoing in Ganta, Nimba County this week where the Church will conduct free surgeries and program for kids, adding that doctors came ahead and conducted a survey of needs of the people.

He says at JFK hospital in Monrovia, there will be two blocks for surgery and two rehabilitation blocks in Bomi County, adding "There are ten surgeons from Ivory Coast and other nations in Liberia to conduct surgery on 200 people free in Bomi."

"Liberia is a country of liberation for all nations in Africa because Liberia is the first independent nation in Africa. That is why we are here to prophesy and pray and work with the men and women of the land. We are sure God will intercede that something great will happen in this nation, he adds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Pastor Sanogo, "Impact Nation" is a vision God has given him to transform the spiritual atmosphere of nations, noting that when the spiritual atmosphere of the nation is changed, everything else will change, including social life and minds, and the goal of the ministry is to impact nations.

Our international program called "Impact "Nations" is an instrument in the hands of the Lord for the healing of nations. Inspired by the Lord, he said Impact Nations was created to preach the gospel to nations, in addition to evangelism crusades.

He discloses that the program for Liberia was scheduled for 2019, but because of the impact of Covid- 19, it delayed.

Messages de Vie Ministry is an inter-denominational ministry established by Pastor Mohammed Sanogo that preaches across the world and has been in existence since 1996 in Cote d'Ivoire.