Liberia: Govt Applauds Jeety's Prison Interventions

The Government of Liberia has commended Indian businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Upjit Singh Sachedeva (Mr. Jeety), "for his humanitarian gesture towards the national prison facility in Monrovia, commonly known as the South Beach."

During a regular government press briefing Thursday, 11 November 2021 in Monrovia, Deputy Information Minister for Press and Public Affairs, Jalawa Tonpoe said the government wishes to commend Mr. Jeety for his numerous humanitarian gestures, and particularly for his ongoing technical work to restore running water at the Monrovia Central Prison.

"Jeety as an individual businessman is currently carrying on technical work at the prison facility to enable the facility to have running water in its soonest possible time," Mr. Tonpoe said.

Besides the running water project being undertaken by the Indian businessman, Deputy Information Minister Tonpoe said Mr. Jeety is also providing daily meals for old folks and disadvantaged youth here.

Tonpoe considered Mr. Jeety's undertakings as a welcoming gesture, saying the government welcomes it and appreciates the Indian philanthropist.

During one of his visits to the facility in October this year, Mr. Jeety committed to working with the relevant authorities to restore pipe-borne water at the Monrovia Central Prison (MCP).

Jeety assured that the water system will be restored during the next round of his food distribution exercise which is expected this November 2021.

Mr. Jeety started the feeding program for old folks and disadvantaged youth a few years back, and he intensified the exercise during the outbreak of the Coronavirus crisis in Liberia when food was needed more.

Mr. Jeety and his Jeety Trading Corporation's home-cooked free hot meal distribution campaign is said to have reached an estimated 307,000 persons since he began the exercise.

In addition to providing food for inmates, Jeety has also been helping the prison authorities with mattresses, utensils, anti - Covid - 19 materials, and other necessities to boost their work.

"For every time that we call on him, he has made it a routine aspect of his operation that every month he pays a visit to the Monrovia Central Prison and his visit is always felt by these gestures," said Col. Varney Lake, Superintendent of the Monrovia Central Prison during one of Jeety's visit there in October this year