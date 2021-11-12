Liberia: House to Review Petition On Climate Change

The House of Representatives has instructed its Committee on Mines and Energy, Claims and Petition, Judiciary and Ways, Means and Finance to review a recent petition from Climate Justice Activists in Monrovia.

Making the motion Thursday, 11 November Bong County District#1 Representative Albert Hill, moved that the petition be sent to these committees for a way forward and that they shall report to Plenary within two weeks.

Climate Justice Activists, a local group on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, petitioned the Liberian Legislature, calling for budgetary increment for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to raise awareness and promote Climate Justice Systems that support urgent action to eradicate, reduce emissions and promote healthy climate systems across Liberia.

In their petition, the activists note that Liberia faces significant risks as a result of climate change owing to the fact that there is a high level of dependence on climate-sensitive activities such as rain-fed agriculture which makes the country vulnerable to climate variability and change higher temperature, more extreme weather event such as heavy rains and rising sea level.

According to them, the economy is challenged due to a decline in productive capacity especially, in the agriculture sector, huge infrastructure investments along the coastline (seaports, hospitals, schools, hotels, etc) are also at a huge risk of being destroyed by sea erosion.

They add that classic examples of threats to critical infrastructure are found at two of Liberia's premier health facilities (JFK and Redemption hospitals) which are seriously threatened by sea erosion. Involuntary migration due to coastal erosion, flooding, and drought trigger disputes over land and other resources which has security implications.

The petitioners explain that the agriculture sector which accounts for about 70 percent of jobs and over 90 percent of total export earnings, is even more vulnerable to a changing climate that is leading to intensification of food insecurities and loss of revenue.

At the same time, they call on the National Legislature that the Ganta declaration on nationally determined contributions be considered and an inclusive policy blueprint that promotes and regulates Climate Justice to eradicate bad systems and ensure the safety of Liberian citizens including persons living with disabilities and vulnerable groups be developed.