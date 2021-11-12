Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 10 Million Jabs Administered So Far

12 November 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A total of 9,760,917 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till November 11, including 5,790,783 first shots, 3,723,928 boosters, 233,093 third doses and 13,113 travel shots, the Health Ministry said.

33,249 shots (13,128 first shots, 10,153 boosters, 9,756 third doses and 212 travel shots) were administered on November 11.

The number of fully vaccinated people reached 4,723,670 on this date, including 3,723,928 who got two doses and 999,742 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or they had previously contracted the virus.

The overall number of people who registered to book vaccination appointments on Evax.tn hit 6,850,168 on November 11.

