Cameroon: COCAN Spearheads Recruitment of Volunteers

T he dust on who should spearhead the recruitment process of volunteers for the 2021 Cameroon TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been cleared. In effect, it will be the Local Organising Committee of the AFCON better known by its French acronym COCAN. We gathered that after a communique signed Monday November 8, 2021 by the Tournament Director, Michel Dissake Mbarga announcing the launching of the recruitment of volunteers, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had raised eyebrows indicating that they are supposed to be at the forefront of the recruitment process. With tension in the air on this aspect, we went further to gather that a meeting was held between the Local Organising Committee and CAF. The outcome, we learned, was that stakeholders after deliberations agreed on the fact that the Local Organising Committee will be at the forefront of the recruitment process.

As per the November 8, 2021 communique, candidates aspiring to be volunteers for the competition should be of Cameroonian nationality or foreigners aged at least 18 years old. They are required to fill a registration form online with the link https://minsep.cm/volontaires-can. The communique also specifies the date limit for the registration process. Starting from November 8, 2021, aspiring candidates have up till November 18, 2021 to submit their registration files. Given the grandiose nature of the tournament, the role of volunteers at every level will be very crucial. The volunteers will be visible everywhere in the stadiums, training venues, transportation, security, amongst others. They will be precious guides for the various high profile delegations to take part in the prestigious football fiesta in the land of legendary hospitality. The selected volunteers will be expected to work in the six sites chosen by the Confederation of African football (CAF). Notably, Garoua, Limbe-Buea, Yaounde-Mfandena, Yaounde-Olembe, Bafoussam and Douala.