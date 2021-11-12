Cameroon: Alphonse Tchami - Fruitful Tree

He emerged the best goal scorer for Cameroon with three goals, scoring at each group game of the 1998 AFCON.

C ameroon would be forever grateful to one of its own, Alphonse Tchami who was very useful for the Indomitable Lions in 1998 Africa Cup of Nations. He scored three goals for Cameroon in the competition, making him the highest goal scorer of the Indomitable Lions for that edition. In Cameroon's opening match against Burkina Faso in Group A, played on February 7, 1998, Tchami scored the lone goal, giving Cameroon's 1-0 victory. Tchami on the 9th minute opened scores for Cameroon in their second group game against Guinea on February 11, 1998. The game ended 2-2 with Womé scoring the second goal for Cameroon. In the third group game against Algeria on 15 February 1998 at the Ougadougou Municipal stadium against Algeria, Tchami scored the winning goal (2-1). Job scored the first goal of the encounter. After scoring in all the group games, Tchami failed to produce his usual goal at the quarterfinals against the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was on February 20, 1998 at the BoboDioulasso Municipal stadium. DR Congo's Tuadelua scored at the 30th minute but all efforts from Tchami to equalise failed. The game ended 0-1 in favour of DR Congo. Cameroon was therefore eliminated at that stage. None-the-less, Tchami remains Cameroon's goal maker of that edition and was a fruitful tree for coach Jean-Manga Onguene.